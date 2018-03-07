In The Kitchen: Burrata and Tomato Salad Along With Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bread Pudding

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Restaurant Week is underway and today we got a double dose of flavor from one of our favorite chefs! Kyle Fowlkes from Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites in Hampton came into our kitchen and made it his own as he wowed us once again with a Burrata and Tomato Salad with Maple Balsmaic Vinaigrette and for dessert, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bread Pudding.

Remember both of the items we made today are on the menu for Restaurant Week.

Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton

Coliseum Drive – Hampton

Phone: (757) 827-8200

Hampton Restaurant Week

March 4 through March 10

15 Participating Restaurants

Menus and more: VisitHampton.com/RestaurantWeek

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Restaurant Week and Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton,