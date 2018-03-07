In The Kitchen: Burrata and Tomato Salad Along With Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bread Pudding

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Restaurant Week is underway and today we got a double dose of flavor from one of our favorite chefs! Kyle Fowlkes from Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites in Hampton came into our kitchen and made it his own as he wowed us once again with a Burrata and Tomato Salad with Maple Balsmaic Vinaigrette and for dessert, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bread Pudding.
Remember both of the items we made today are on the menu for Restaurant Week.
Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton
Coliseum Drive – Hampton
Phone: (757) 827-8200
Hampton Restaurant Week
March 4 through March 10
15 Participating Restaurants
Menus and more: VisitHampton.com/RestaurantWeek
