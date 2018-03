YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Dare Elementary School in York County is dismissing early Wednesday due to a power outage.

York County schools officials said students would be released at 11:30 a.m. because of the outage.

Dominion Energy Virginia spokeswoman Bonita Harris said the outage was caused by a damaged pole on Brandywine Drive.

Harris said reported outages were as high as 1,900. Dare Elementary was the only school affected in the outage.

