Currituck commissioners approves beach parking permits

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Currituck County Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance that would require visitors to get a pass before they can park on the county’s beaches.

On Monday, the County Board of Commissioners voted 5-1 to require beach parking permits for non-residents. This will start the Friday before Memorial Day.

Commissioners are still working on a price plan, but one proposal was to charge $50 dollars a week, per off-roading vehicle, or $150 dollars for an annual pass. They expect to have that in place by May.

Currituck County residents and land-owners will able to park for free.