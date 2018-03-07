Couple charged with stealing chainsaws from Lowe’s

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have been arrested for stealing multiple chainsaws from a Lowe’s in Prince George County.

Terry Bell Jr., 39, of Dinwiddie County, and Brandi Flippo, 24, of Hopewell, have both been charged with four counts of grand larceny, four counts of conspiracy to commit larceny and four counts of selling stolen property for profit.

The duo allegedly stole four Husqvarna chainsaws valued at more than $200 a piece between February 1 and March 5.

An investigation revealed that Bell and Flippo entered the Lowe’s Home Improvement store and simply grabbed one chainsaw on four separate occasions and walked out. Due to the efforts of Lowe’s employees and store camera footage, police were able to identify the couple and retrieve the stolen items. An additional chainsaw and leaf blower were recovered that police believe were taken from another locality.