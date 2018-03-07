Counting Kindness – The Lost Rings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We learn about kind acts in lots of ways. Our latest story was from a sweet e-mail from a thankful woman wanted to let everyone know about a stranger’s kindness.

Krystin Shray is a Labor and Delivery nurse at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital who works long days and 12-hour shifts. A couple of weeks ago, she changed out of her scrubs and into her street clothes to go home, never realizing she left her wedding rings in the pocket of her scrubs.

The scrubs went in a laundry bag headed to a large linen cleaning facility in Portsmouth. By the time, Krystin noticed her rings were gone, the laundry had been taken to Shared Hospital Services.

Word got to the plant, but she thought all was lost. The President and General Manager of the facility, Charles Berge, heard about the rings and took action. He drove to work in an effort to, at least, try to find the rings. All he knew was the color of the scubs and the bag they were in.

He had to sort through the pockets of soiled scrubs and after looking through a few bags, sure enough, he found the rings! Not only that, he drove them to the hospital to return the wedding rings to Krystin. Finding them was nothing short of a miracle.

Shared Hospital Services is an enormous operation with 300 thousand pounds of laundry coming through each week.Ten area hospitals have all of their scrubs, linens, blankets, towels and more sent there to be cleaned. Krystin has expressed her gratitude over and over to Charles, but he just says it is what he would want someone to have done for him because he and his wife have been married for 38 years.