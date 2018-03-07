3rd Annual Kroc Center Prom Dress Drive starts Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 3rd Prom A Thon dress drive is this Saturday at three locations in Hampton Roads.

Jackie Manuel, mother of former Bayside High School and NFL Quarterback, EJ Manuel, came up with the idea to make sure every girl who wanted to go to prom had the right dress for that special night.

The donation drive for dresses begins this Saturday.

There are three locations for drop offs:

1st String Sports Performance Training at 5305 Cleveland Street in Virginia Beach from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Greenbriar Mall in Chesapeake between the Dilllards and Macy’s parking lot from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Kroc Center in Norfolk, 1401 Ballentine Blvd, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dresses will be available for pick up at the Prom a Thon at the Kroc Center in Norfolk on April 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All high school girls from the 757 are invited to come pick out a dress at absolutely no cost.

For more information contact Jackie Manuel at gotgowns2017@yahoo.com.