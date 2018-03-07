3 charged with stealing thousands of packages from Amazon facility in Ashland

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Amazon facility in Ashland.

Earlier this year, over a six-week period, at least 5,000 packages were stolen.

Detectives say Agbokou Gogo and Sylvester Easter were both contract employees for Amazon, and that Gogo would move pallets of packages into the loading area for Easter, who acted as a delivery driver.

Instead of taking packages to the post office, Easter offloaded the pallet of Amazon packages valued at more than $6,000 in a secret location.

Covert investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office followed Easter to a self-storage facility in Henrico.

Detectives also suspect the men stored stolen packages at a second storage facility by the airport.

Court documents show that Bruce Jordan paid to rent all of the storage units used by the suspects. Jordan allegedly told the manager of one of the storage facilities that he was using the storage space to house items that he would be selling on an online auction.

Investigators believe they caught the suspects before they could sell any stolen products. Cameras inside the Amazon building assisted detectives with identifying the suspects.

All three men face felony charges linked to embezzlement.