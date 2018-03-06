Women’s health care center reaches 5-year deal with Anthem

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A women’s health care center with offices in Hampton Roads is returning to Anthem’s network of providers this spring.

The Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care (MAWC) announced Monday that it reached a five-year deal with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The deal is effective May 1.

10 On Your Side reported in December that local women were concerned about MAWC dropping Anthem. Some said they could not afford to pay out-of-pocket.

“This agreement is a positive outcome for our patients.” said Bob Sterling, executive director of MAWC said in a statement. “We are happy to welcome Anthem back to our partnership network and to continue to be able to provide quality care to our patients”

Dear valued Anthem patient: We are happy to announce that WomanCare Centers will be back in-network with Anthem effective May 1, 2018! Thank you all for your patience and support! Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care and

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Reach Network Agreement All Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care Physicians and Locations

Return to Anthem Provider Networks May 1, 2018

The MAWC has offices in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk.