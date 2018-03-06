Williamsburg barricade, shooting suspect pleads guilty to charges

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect of a shooting and barricade situation in Williamsburg last summer has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Court records show Michael Taylor pleaded guilty to malicious assault, two counts of abduction by force/intimidation, three firearms charges and shooting into an occupied building.

Taylor barricaded himself inside Ebby’s body shop in July 2017 after he shot one of the employees inside. Deputies negotiated with Taylor for hours, before the situation deteriorated and Taylor “broke off contact” with negotiators.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office eventually entered the business and took Taylor into custody.

Arrest warrants later revealed that Taylor had gone to the body shop and demanded to see one of its employees — telling another worker he would kill them if he was not taken to see this person.

He also allegedly threatened to kill the shop’s owner. The warrant stated that Taylor was eventually taken to where this person was working; once there, he shot them multiple times.

Taylor later admitted to investigators he had gotten up that morning, grabbed handguns and a shotgun and went to the shop intending to shoot this employee.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 28, 2018.