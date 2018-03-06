Western Branch, Lake Taylor boys advance to state title games

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Senior forward Saiquan White scored 17 points, as did junior teammate Demarcus Shepard, who scored the first seven points of overtime, and Western Branch held off the region champion Cox High School 74-65 to advance to the Class 6 state championship game.

Cox’s Tayvion Robinson, also a football star, led the Falcons with a game-high 32 points, including the game-tying layup and free throw with just 13.2 seconds left to play in regulation.

The Bruins (25-2) will play in their first ever state title game, when they face South County Thursday night at 8:00 pm in Richmond.

Lake Taylor is headed to its second state championship game in the last three seasons after defeating Huguenot 84-73 in Richmond. Seniors Joe Bryant Jr. and Dereon Seabron combined for 57 points in the win for the Titans, who will face Loudoun Valley at 6:30 pm on Saturday.