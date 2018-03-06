VIDEO: City bus slams into parked cars in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton Regional Transit Authority bus slammed into parked cars on a street, sending one rolling nearly two blocks.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the bus hit three parked cars, sending one rolling nearly 700 feet. That car crashed into another parked car nearly two blocks away.

Another vehicle went airborn after being hit by the bus, before crashing down on its side.

An RTA pole was also damaged in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.