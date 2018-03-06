Survey: European hostel workers find ‘Deep South’ among sexiest American accents

(WAVY) — A new survey suggests Europeans find “Deep South” and “New Yorker” among the sexiest American accents.

The survey from the magazine Babbel and Generator Hostels asked 400 hostel staffers from 43 different countries which U.S. dialect the most appealing.

For the survey, the duo came up with seven “archetypal” American accents: Bostonian, Deep South, Midwestern, Minnesotan, New Yorker, Southern Californian and Texan.

Deep South was found to be “most attractive” overall, garnering 20 percent of the overall votes. New Yorker and Bostonian were close behind at 18 and 17 percent, respectively.

Babbel said survey found the top spot varied based on a person’s country of origin.

For example, the New Yorker accent most appealed to people from France and Italy. Meanwhile, people from Germany and Spain were more attracted to the Bostonian accent.

According to the survey, Deep South was rarely one individual country’s favorite accent. The exception there was Ireland.