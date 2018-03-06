Sen. Warner sponsors bills to curb gun violence

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va) has sponsored a set of bipartisan bills designed to help curb gun violence.

One of those bills is the Fix National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) Act.

The legislation would force federal and state authorities to accurately report relevant criminal history records to the NICS.

The bill will also direct more federal funding to the accurate reporting of domestic violence records.

Warner says he supports the Second Amendment, but says this legislation is necessary to stregnthen background checks to help put an end to mass shootings.