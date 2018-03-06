Police: Armed robber takes cash from Norfolk 7-Eleven

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they are investigating after an armed suspect robbed a 7-Eleven Tuesday morning.

Police say the robbery happened on Colley Avenue, near 38th Street.

An employee told police a man walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money. This suspect fled the scene with cash before police arrived.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

This same 7-Eleven was the scene of a robbery last December and a shooting in September. A 17-year-old was accused of shooting a store clerk in the September incident, during an attempted robbery.

Anyone with information that can help detectives is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.