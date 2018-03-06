Police: 2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to fatal shooting of Suffolk man

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say they’ve arrested two suspects in connection to a recent homicide off East Little Creek Road and are searching for a third, who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Thomas Nesmith, 24, of the 7900 block of Orchid Avenue, is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy.

The two other suspects are Jeremy Harris and Becca Banta, who’ve been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Patrick M. Cochrane. Police say Cochrane, of Suffolk, was fatally shot Thursday in the 7900 block of Orchid Avenue.

Harris, 27, of the 800 block of Pine Harbor Drive, has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy.

Banta, 24, of Isle of Wight, has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy and accessory to murder.

Harris and Banta are being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police ask anyone with information about Nesmith’s whereabouts to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.