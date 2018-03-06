NC 12 could reopen to traffic late this afternoon

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Highway 12 could reopen to traffic late this afternoon.

The road has remained closed between the Bonner Bridge and Rodanthe after high winds from an offshore system caused flooding and overwash.

Parts of the dunes washed away, with some of the sand piling up on the road.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday morning that NC 12 was also closed on Ocracoke between Pony Pens and the Ferry Terminal.

Highway 12 remains closed this afternoon 1) Between the Bonner Bridge and Rodanthe; and 2) On Ocracoke from the Pony Pens to the Ferry Terminal. Worst of the high tides forecast tonight; the road will likely not reopen at any point today. pic.twitter.com/7tSArKRiD1 — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) March 4, 2018

Many areas along the Outer Banks were seeing overwash. NCDOT said the road would reopen, provided there is no structural damage and high tide cycles continue to normalize.

Kara Dixon will have an update on NC 12 conditions later today. Check back for updates.