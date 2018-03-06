Man who escaped Newport News jail sentenced to nearly 11 years

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man who escaped Newport News City Jail last year will serve nearly 11 months for several charges.

Daniel Panton escaped the booking are of the jail in September 2016, after being arrested for charges of shoplifting and possession of burglary tools. Jail officials say Panton later called police to turn himself in.

Court records show Panton had all two years suspened from an escape custody charge, and nine years and one month suspended from a robbery charge.

Penton got three years for use of a firearm in a felony, two years for felon in possession of a firearm and five years for grand larceny.

This leaves Panton with 10 years and 11 months left to serve.