Local contractors seeing increase in calls after windstorm

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — If you had any storm damage to your home from this past weekend, it might be tough to get help right away.

That’s because roofers and siding companies are overloaded with business — business that Mother Nature handed them. 10 On Your Side tagged along with some of them to see what homeowners are dealing with.

The big yellow truck in the driveway means Pyramid Roofing is working. According to Pyramid Roofing’s Dan Worstell, 25 trucks were out on Tuesday, working from sun up until sundown.

He says calls are coming in fast and crews are doing their best to reach the houses that are in need of repair.

David Lassiter is a roofing superintendent with Pyramid Roofing and has been working on roofs for 47 years.

“There’s a lot of damage, constant winds like loosen your shingles up,” he says.

Lassiter says those two or three shingles that are lying on the ground could be a bigger problem.

“You need a professional to come out to check the roof, even if you don’t see it, if those bonds snap loose, the next wind storm, you are going to lose shingles. If those come off, the rest will be loose too, so you need someone to inspect it.”

The owner and general manager of Premier Roofing agrees, it’s best to get a professional out to do an inspection if shingles come loose. The owner, Pam Standish, and general manager, Ann Strader say customer calls have increased by 50 percent since the windstorm.

“We’ve got them coming in for roofs, needing replacements, blown off shingles or blown up shingles and siding issues,” said Strader. “Where there is potential for leaking, we can go ahead and emergency tarp the roof in the meantime, because at this point everyone is busy.”