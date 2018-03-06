In the Kitchen: Stuffed Cornish Hen

PORTSMOUTH, Va, (WAVY) – Fifteen restaurants are taking part in Hampton Restaurant Week, including “Stillwater Tavern.” Today Al and Courtney whipped up a three-course meal that you can find on their dinner menu for $30. They will also offer a two-course lunch for $10.
Stillwater Tavern
Offering 2-course lunch for $10 and 3-course dinner for $30.
Hampton Restaurant Week
Started Sunday, March 4
Runs through this Saturday, March 10
VisitHampton.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Stillwater Tavern.