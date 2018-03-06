Girls hoops: Princess Anne, Lake Taylor and Surry County advance to state title games

(WAVY) — Six area high school girls basketball teams played in state semifinal games on Tuesday — half of them have moved to play in state championship games.

In Class 6, Landstown from Virginia Beach lost on the road to Cosby 53-44

In Class 5, Princess Anne advances to its 10th consecutive state championship. The Cavaliers defeated Highland Springs 79-48. Princess Anne will face Thomas Edison on Thursday at 2:00 at VCU’s Siegel Center where they will try to win their 5th consecutive state championship.

In Class 4, Lake Taylor won an-all 757 showdown by defeating King’s Fork 57-38. The Titans will play Millbrook on Saturday at 4:30 at VCU for the state crown. Sophomore Jordan Poole led Lake Taylor with 17 points.

In Class 3, Hopewell ended Tabb’s season, defeating the Tigers 67-24.

In Class 1, Surry County defeated Stonewall Jackson 49-43. The Cougars will Patty McCluer Friday at 2:00 at VCU