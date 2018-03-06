Feds: 9 from Hampton Roads used fake prescriptions to buy, resell oxycodone

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A federal drug case is making its way through the courts.

In all, nine people from across Hampton Roads are charged in the case that involves using fake prescriptions at local pharmacies to get oxycodone pills.

Six of the nine defendants in this case faced a judge Tuesday afternoon for an arraignment.

It’s being classified as complex litigation.

The 34-count indictment describes alleged drug crimes that happened from February to September last year.

The defendants: Deonte Farrow, Quentia Fields, Harvey Williams, Lucion Liles, Quanisha Platt, Travis Smith, Juan Ramirez, Tykeiah Benn and Tynasia Smith are accused of getting and distributing drugs for money across Hampton Roads.

According to the indictment, the group created fake prescriptions and even used the names, birth dates and addresses of real people to do it.

The indictment says co-conspirators would either be paid or given drugs as compensation.

The group is even accused of getting names and DEA registration numbers for doctors and getting people to fill the prescriptions at several pharmacies across the area, including Walgreens in Norfolk and Portsmouth, Rite Aid in Norfolk, CVS in Chesapeake, Kroger Pharmacy in Chesapeake, Farm Fresh Pharmacy in Norfolk, Walmart Pharmacy in Norfolk and Chesapeake and Irwin’s Pharmacy in Chesapeake.

According to the indictment, in at least one case a pharmacy denied a prescription.

All six defendants in court Tuesday pleaded not guilty and asked for a jury trial.

27-year-old Farrow, 28-year-old Liles, and 23-year-old Platt are in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where they will remain until trial.

A 10 On Your Side camera captured three of the defendants walking out of the courthouse, all of them on bond. 26-year-old Tykeiah Benn is facing three counts. She told the judge she was in substance abuse treatment and taking a prescription for suboxone. Fields is facing 8 counts and 30-year-old Juan Ramirez is facing three.

Neither Harvey Williams, Travis Smith, nor Tynasia Smith were in court today.

Their trial is scheduled for July 10.