Dog saves owner from house fire; community helping out

MOYOCK, NC. (WAVY) — People in Currituck County are rallying around a man who lost everything in a fire. The only reason he survived: his dog.

They’re known as man’s best friends, but in this case, he’s something more.

“Shadow had started barking and everything,” said Adrian Woodley. “So when he started barking, it kind of woke me up out of my deep sleep.”

Woodley was taking an afternoon nap Wednesday when his pit bull, Shadow, woke him up. “We ran inside the kitchen and when I got into the kitchen, I could see my recliner in the living room right here, was on fire,” Woodley said.

He tried to put it out, but the fire and smoke was too heavy, so he watched as his childhood home burned.

“The history of the family is what went through my mind,” Woodley said. “The history, because this was the family house.”

The Red Cross got involved and eventually, the Animal Lovers Assistance League.

“Obviously this dog cared so much for his owner he risked his own life waking him to get him out of the burning building,” said Ginger Sykes, who is the president of the Animal Lovers Assistance League.

The non-profit recently spoke with students at Knotts Island Elementary School and Central Elementary school — who donated pet food to help.

Sykes said, “They brought in pet food, supplies, toys, treats for animals, which was a wonderful gesture on their part.”

It’s a gesture that’s making a huge difference for Woodley.

“They’re showing that they do care, too. So the kids are awesome,” Woodley said.

It’s also making a difference for the best friend who saved his life. Woodley said, “I think about that almost every day. If he hadn’t had woken me up, what would have happened?”

Right now the cause of the fire is considered undetermined. Woodley is staying with friends until he’s able to sort some things out.