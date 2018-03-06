Croatan Beach, hit hard by nor’easter, slated for beach replenishment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)–The weekend nor’easter has a lasting effect across the area. In Virginia Beach, the storm highlighted one of the trouble spots for beach erosion.

Croatan Beach saw high tides and strong winds pull back some of the dunes. That’s a spot where the city already had plans to replenish the beach.

The weekend nor’easter left some big waves behind and some big problems on Croatan Beach.

“The storm surge that comes in and just pushes the waves up and will just take the sand and pull it right offshore,” said Virginia Beach coastal engineer Jim White.

10 On Your Side went with White to Croatan beach to find the problems. The first thing he noticed were pieces of the dunes just ripped away.

“You’re going to have that wave action come in and it’ll basically cut the sand,“ he said. “It’s like having a bucket and cutting off the sand and pulling it offshore.”

Close to high tide, the water runs up to the dunes. It just highlights a problem the city already has plans to fix.

“Upwards of 200,000 cubic yards of sand trucked in,” White explained. “We are gonna have it trucked in to this site.”

White said this fall they’ll add roughly 150 feet of sand to the shore line in Croatan.

“So that’s why we are out trying to find a good solution to be able to, to maintain, provide protection and secondary recreational benefits,” he said.