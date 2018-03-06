Construction worker killed by falling cinder block in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after a construction worker was killed by a falling cinder block on Saturday in Henrico County.

J.A. Heisler Contracting Company Inc. confirmed the construction worker is Harvey White.

Crews were called to the shopping center on the 4000 block of Glenside Drive around 1:45 p.m. Investigators say high winds caused a wall to collapse at the construction site, and a cinder block fell and struck White.

Police say White was rushed to VCU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The president of J.A. Heisler Contracting Company, Inc., John A. Heisler, released the following statement:

We at J.A. Heisler Contracting Company are deeply saddened by the loss of our valued employee and friend Harvey White. We have extended our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. White and have offered support in the immediate aftermath of this tragic event. We are cooperating fully as government authorities investigate this terrible event.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) continues to investigate the incident.