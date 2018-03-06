7-Eleven armed robbery suspect wanted by Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk detectives are searching for a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven just before 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Detectives say the male suspect walked into the store located at 3805 Colley Avenue, displayed a gun, and demanded money.

When the clerk handed over money, the suspect fled the area before police arrived. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, with a thin mustache. He wore distinctive multi-colored reflective sunglasses.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.