2 plead not guilty to selling drugs out of Chesapeake smoke shop

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two men facing indictments for selling drugs out of a Chesapeake smoke shop have pleaded not guilty.

Police say 55-year-old William Barnes and 24-year-old Andrew Murphy were arrested in September after a search warrant was served at the Happy Daze off S. Military Highway.

According to court documents, the two conspired to sell spice under names such as “Brain Freeze” and “Dr. Feel Good” between April and August of 2017.

Barnes and Murphy both pleaded not guilty in court in separate hearings since the end of February, and are expected to go on trial May 8.