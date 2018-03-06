1 dead, another hospitalized after Gloucester house fire

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital with burns after a house fire in Gloucester on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 2 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Hickory Fork Road, according to Gloucester Fire Spokesperson Hannah Carson.

Carson says units arrived minutes later and found one person deceased and another with burns and a possible broken leg. That person was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Carson says the two adults were the home’s only residents.

The fire was extinguished, and the home is considered a total loss. Carson says the fire has been ruled accidental.