Want to honor a veteran? VB veterans park offering commemorative bricks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Veterans Memorial Park in Virginia Beach is offering a unique way to pay tribute to those who’ve served in the armed forces.

Orders are being taken for inscribed brick pavers that will placed in the William L. “Billy” Myers Sr. Veteran Memorial Park, in time for the park’s Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 28.

The park is located behind the Tidewater Veterans Memorial at 19th Street, across from the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The stones are offered in two different sizes and will feature a painted finish, according to a release from the City of Virginia Beach. Orders for the bricks are being taken by members of the Virginia Beach Mayor’s Veterans Committee.

4″ x 8″ – 3 lines and 14 characters long (including spaces) per line – $100 each

8″ x 8″ – 6 lines and 14 characters long (including spaces) per line – $200 each

To order a memorial paver (brick):

Complete and submit the form that is also available online at: http://ow.ly/IDce302vVfB

Print out a copy of the form and send it along with your check made payable to VAVVF

Mail your check and order form to:

Virginia Beach Mayor’s Veterans Committee

P.O. Box 4314

Virginia Beach, VA 23454

For more information on the Mayor’s Veterans Committee or the commemorative bricks, contact Joann Harkins at (757) 467-9367 or Stuart Myers at (757) 481-6513.