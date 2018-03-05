Video: Dolphin found stranded on beach in Sandbridge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A dolphin was found stranded on the beach over the weekend in Sandbridge, an official with Virginia Aquarium has confirmed.

Aquarium spokesman Matthew Klepeisz tells WAVY.com the dolphin was found late Sunday evening.

Klepeisz says a team sent to the beach decided to sedate the dolphin, based on the animal’s condition. The aquarium is working on a plan for a necropsy to determine what caused the dolphin to become stranded.

Video from a WAVY viewer showed the dolphin laying motionless on the beach.

