Van fire in Chesapeake produces intense smoke and flames

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Crews were called to put out a fire near the Firestone Shopping Center on North Battlefield Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Fire Captain Scott Saunders told WAVY.com a work van became fully engulfed in flames around 3 p.m. Video from WAVY viewer Glenn Stiles shows the intense flames.

Saunders said an adult male suffered serious burns to this forearms after he tried to extinguish the flames. He was taken to the hospital.

The official cause of the fire hasn’t been released, but Saunders says it may have been caused by a malfunction of a generator in the back of the work van.

