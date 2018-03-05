Violent sex offender charged in incident involving young boy in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man authorities say is a known registered violent sex offender is now facing charges in an incident involving a young boy in Mathews County.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that deputies were called to a home on Buckley Hall Road Sunday for incident involving an 8-year-old boy and a 75-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office said the man, Leroy Dutton McKenney, was arrested. Evidence related to the incident was found in a search of the home.

McKenney has is faced with several charges: Abduction by force, sexual battery, two counts of contribute to the delinquency, two counts of indecent liberties, two counts of produce/make child porn and 16 counts of possession of child pornography (second offense).

McKenney is being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center.