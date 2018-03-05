Police: Virginia Beach officer dragged during traffic stop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say one of their officers wasn’t injured after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday night.

Police say the incident happened at 11:35 p.m., when the officer pulled over a driver for speeding.

The driver provided false information, according to police, and refused to leave the vehicle at the officer’s request.

The officer then attempted to open the door to remove the driver, but the driver sped off, dragging the officer several feet.

The driver then stopped his vehicle and fled on foot, but was tracked down shortly after without incident, police say. The officer wasn’t injured.

Police have yet to release information on the suspect, but did add an AK-47 rifle was found in the suspect vehicle’s trunk.

