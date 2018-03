PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have responded to a double shooting Monday afternoon at a YMCA in Portsmouth.

Dispatchers say they received a call about a shooting in the parking lot of the Effingham St. YMCA at 3:09 p.m.

Police found two males with injuries at the scene, who were both taken to the hospital. One has life-threatening wounds and the other has serious injuries, according to police.

Portsmouth police investigating double shooting YMCA. One with life-threatening injuries, another serious.@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/v7RISf5QWO — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) March 5, 2018

There is no further information at this time.

