One city, hundreds of runners

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News held their fourth annual One City Marathon Sunday morning.

Race officials say the marathon course runs the entire 26 mile length of the city.

The course began at the Newport News Park and ended at the Victory Arch downtown. Many used the course to qualify for larger marathons like the Boston Marathon, according to the One City Marathon website.

“I’ve been running for the past four years, and for the kids that have and haven’t ran. I hope they run so they can stay active, get fit, and most importantly…stay healthly,” said one of the runners.

According to the City of Newport News, the top female finisher for the race was Alexandra Niles and the top male finisher was Will Christian. Each were presented with a $1,000 check.

The weekend was packed with One City Marathon events including a Health and Fitness Expo and Pasta Dinner. Saturday’s Family Fit and Fun Day was cancelled due to the high winds.