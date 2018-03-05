ODU settles lawsuit that claimed rape report was mishandled

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Old Dominion University has settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed campus police interrogated her for nearly eight hours after she filed a rape report.

ODU settled the suit for $249,000. Spokeswoman Giovanna Genard issued an official statement from the university on Monday:

The Parties have reached a mutually agreeable compromise of the lawsuit in order to avoid the expense and uncertainties of trial. This agreement includes no admission of wrongdoing by either party. The settlement amount is $249,000.”

A jury trial had been set for Feb. 20 in a U.S. District Court prior to this settlement.

According to the lawsuit, the 18-year-old freshman was raped after an off-campus party. The lawsuit said she called police the next day, and that an officer took her in for questioning instead of a hospital.

The suit claimed police also questioned the suspect and declined to pursue charges. The victim sought $75,000 in damages in the suit, as well as changes to how campus police investigate sexual assaults.

A judge denied a motion by the university to throw out the case.