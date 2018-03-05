In The Kitchen: Hampton Marina Crab Cakes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you come for the food, the live music or beautiful views of the Hampton Marina, Regatta Grille will serve you more than a meal. And as the weather gets warmer, their hospitality heads outdoors with the re-opening of “Oyster Alley.” Make sure to check out Regatta Grille during Hampton Restaurant Week.

Regatta Grille at Crowne Plaza Hampton Marina

700 Settlers Landing Road

Hampton

(757) 727-9700

HamptonMarina.com

Hampton Restaurant Week

Going on now through Saturday

15 Participating Restaurants

Menus and more:

VisitHampton.com/RestaurantWeek

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Regatta Grille/Hampton Restaurant Week.