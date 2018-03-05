Gov. Northam to join forum on Virginia offshore drilling concerns

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Ralph Northam will be in Hampton Roads Monday night for a forum on offshore drilling.

The governor is joining environmental groups in Norfolk to discuss concerns about proposed oil and gas exploration off Virginia’s coast and other Atlantic states.

In January, the Trump Administration announced a controversial plan to expand offshore drilling off US coasts. Several governors and lawmakers along the coast, including Gov. Ralph Northam, have opposed the plan and have asked for exemptions.

The forum will include a discussion of the risks drilling poses to the environment, local economy and the military.

Speakers include Governor Northam, Chesapeake Bay Foundation President Will Baker, City of Norfolk Council member Andria McClellan, and GoldKey PHR Chief Executive Officer Bruce Thompson.

The event will take place on Monday, March 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Old Dominion University’s Ted Constant Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP in advance.

You still have a chance to give feedback to the White House on the president’s offshore drilling plan. The Interior department is collecting feedback until Friday, March 9th. The department will then revise its plan, which will be followed by a 90-day public comment period before Congress votes on a five-year plan for oil and gas drilling leases.

To submit feedback to The Interior Department, click here.