Employee shot in attempted armed robbery in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth detectives are investigating an attempted commercial armed robbery in which an employee was shot.

Detectives say it happened just before 3 p.m. Monday at Southside Motor Sports, located at 3711 Victory Boulevard.

A male suspect trying to rob the business shot an employee in the process. The employee was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has a wide nose and was last seen wearing a black hat, a dark-colored hoodie and a black or gray vest.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. They ask anyone with information about this incident or any crime that has occurred in the City of Portsmouth to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a tipster’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.