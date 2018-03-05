Cleanup underway in OBX following high winds, tidal flooding

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Many places along North Carolina’s Outer Banks are cleaning up Monday after an offshore system brought high winds and tidal flooding to the region.

Crews were seen on North Carolina Highway 12 and the Virginia Dare Trail Monday afternoon, clearing sand and debris that had blown onto the roadway.

NC 12 was heavily impacted by the system, with overwash causing some areas of the main road to close. Parts of NC 12 remained shutdown for much of Monday.

The conditions caused Dare County Public Schools to close Cape Hatteras Elementary and Secondary Schools on Monday.

WAVY’s Kara Dixon will have a full update tonight on the cleanup effort. Check back for updates.