Charges dropped against Va. Beach man accused in 2016 murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is now clear of murder charges in a 2016 deadly shooting.

Police said in May 2016 that Leander Williams III shot 43-year-old Antonio B. Cameron in the stomach on Connie Lane.

Cameron later died at the hospital, and Williams was charged with his murder.

However, charges against Williams were dropped last week. A judge decided in court on Monday morning not to reconsider a motion that was filed after the charges were tossed.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle says the charges were dropped because the case was mismanaged by his office.

