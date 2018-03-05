Box truck crashes off I-664 on-ramp in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An entrance ramp to Interstate 664 in Hampton was closed Monday morning after a truck crashed.

Hampton fire-rescue officials said in a tweet Monday on person was taken to the hospital from the crash. The person’s injury was said to be not life-threatening.

Single vehicle accident on ramp N I-664. Off ramp closed. 1 injury non-life threatening, transported to local hospital. Ramp closed use alternate route. @VaDOTHR pic.twitter.com/Bh9jJVNBxq — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) March 5, 2018

Photos from the scene showed the truck crash into the trees and off the road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that the crash was at the northbound ramp to I-664 from Powhatan Avenue. Motorists were cautioned to taken an alternate route.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.