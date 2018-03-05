Box truck crashes off I-664 on-ramp in Hampton

Credit: Hampton VA Fire/Twitter

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An entrance ramp to Interstate 664 in Hampton was closed Monday morning after a truck crashed.

Hampton fire-rescue officials said in a tweet Monday on person was taken to the hospital from the crash. The person’s injury was said to be not life-threatening.

Photos from the scene showed the truck crash into the trees and off the road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that the crash was at the northbound ramp to I-664 from Powhatan Avenue. Motorists were cautioned to taken an alternate route.

