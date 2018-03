PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia. They stopped by to tell us about their 9th Annual Youth of the Year dinner this week.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia

Youth of the Year Dinner

Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

Norfolk Hilton The Main

Tickets & Information:

BGCSEVA.org

(757) 853-5632