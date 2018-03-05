16-year-old arrested in Hampton in connection to multiple burglaries

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old Hampton teen was arrested Thursday in connection to multiple burglaries.

Police say they were called around 7 a.m. to investigate multiple burglaries that happened overnight in the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue.

Their investigation revealed three businesses had been broken into and burglarized.

Police say the suspect broke out windows at Thai Papaya, Food Mart and Tops China to get into the businesses and then took an undisclosed amount of money.

The teen in custody has been charged with three counts of grand larceny, three counts of burglary and three counts of possession of burglary tools.

If anyone has an additional information regarding these burglaries, call 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.