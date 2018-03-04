USS Wasp departs Sasebo for pre-deployment assessment, patrol

SASEBO, Japan (WAVY) — USS Wasp (LHD 1) departed Fleet Activities Sasebo to complete a readiness assessment before being deployed and transitioning to conduct a routine patrol in the Indo-Pacific area.

The assessment will evaluate the material condition of the equipment throughout the ship and the crew’s overall ability to operate safely at sea.

Officials say the patrol is meant to enhance security and stability while building on relationships with alliances in the region.

Wasp is in Sasebo as part of a Department of Defense effort to place the most advanced capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. It arrived there on Jan. 14 after a 28,400 mile journey from Norfolk that began in late August.

The ship was diverted to assist with relief efforts after Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey hit.

Since arriving, officials say the ship and crew have completed important maintenance and training, as well as integrated into the local community.