USS Truman returns to Naval Station Norfolk after strike group exercise

ATLANTIC OCEAN (WAVY) — The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group returned to Naval Station Norfolk Thursday after successfully completing their Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX).

Officials say the training consisted of scenarios that tested the strike group’s abilities in multiple categories including air warfare, strait transiting, visual information, responses to surface and substance contacts, electronic attacks and more.

“Every COMPTUEX is a little bit different,” said Rear Adm. Kenny Whitesell, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 in a press release. “We are a learning organization. Unfortunately, our threats are adapting as fast as we learn. This requires us to increase the complexity, the volume, and the difficulty of the exercise so that we prepare the Harry S. Truman Strike Group and its coalition partners for deployment.”

COMPTUEX is used to test sailors readiness for deployment by evaluating their skills in a variety of scenarios. The training helps prepare the strike group for a variety of potential threats or situations.

Truman is currently at Naval Station Norfolk conducting preparations for deployment.