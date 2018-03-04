USS Truman returns to Naval Station Norfolk after strike group exercise

By Published:
The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) while conducting its composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX). Truman is underway for COMPTUEX, which evaluates the strike group's ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, ultimately certifying the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Swofford/Released)

ATLANTIC OCEAN (WAVY) — The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group returned to Naval Station Norfolk Thursday after successfully completing their Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX).

Officials say the training consisted of scenarios that tested the strike group’s abilities in multiple categories including air warfare, strait transiting, visual information, responses to surface and substance contacts, electronic attacks and more.

“Every COMPTUEX is a little bit different,” said Rear Adm. Kenny Whitesell, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 in a press release. “We are a learning organization. Unfortunately, our threats are adapting as fast as we learn. This requires us to increase the complexity, the volume, and the difficulty of the exercise so that we prepare the Harry S. Truman Strike Group and its coalition partners for deployment.”

COMPTUEX is used to test sailors readiness for deployment by evaluating their skills in a variety of scenarios. The training helps prepare the strike group for a variety of potential threats or situations.

Truman is currently at Naval Station Norfolk conducting preparations for deployment.