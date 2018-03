VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — UPDATE: The incident was resolved around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

Cleared: Incident: EB on I-264 at MM17 in Virginia Beach.2:20PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) March 4, 2018

The east bound and west bound exit ramps to Independence Boulevard are close while Virginia Beach Police work a police incident.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

Update: Incident: EB on I-264 at MM17 in Virginia Beach. Exit, WB exit ramps closed. Potential Delays.1:18PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) March 4, 2018

Incident: EB on I-264 at MM17 in Virginia Beach. Exit ramp closed. Potential Delays.1:04PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) March 4, 2018