Parts of NC 12 remain closed after storm flooding

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Flooding is still closing roads and schools in the Outer Banks following Friday’s storm.

Hatteras and Ocracoke Island were temporarily inaccessible Sunday due to the water in the roadway. Officials suspended ferry operations to Ocracoke Island as well.

N.C. Highway 12 is closed from the Bonner Bridge to Rodanthe and on Ocracoke Island from the pony pens to the ferry terminal, according to NCDOT.

The Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes are back in business this afternoon, but Hatteras is closed due to NC12 road closures on both Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. Meanwhile, water levels are too low for the ferries at Currituck. Here’s the latest update: pic.twitter.com/rdUXCvQMRI — NCDOT Ferry Division (@NCDOT_Ferry) March 4, 2018

The Atlantic Ocean has over-washed the dunes in multiple locations along both Hatteras and Ocracoke. Officials say potentially hazardous ocean debris may wash ashore and buried items may be exposed.

Cargo containers fell off a ship off the coast of North Carolina because of the high winds. If anyone sees one of the containers, call the Dare County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (252) 473-3444.

Dare County Public Schools announced Cape Hatteras Elementary and Secondary Schools will be closed on Monday, March 5 due to the extent of the flooding. All other schools in Dare County will be open for their normal schedule.

The coastal flooding warning for Dare County will remain until 12 p.m. on Monday.

This week is also Severe Weather Awareness Week in North Carolina, according to National Weather Service Newport/Morehead.

Today begins Severe Weather Awareness Week in NC. This week we will go over the dangers of severe weather, and preventative actions you can take. As we start today, it is important to know the different hazards you can be faced with during severe weather. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/BpwG9r49TU — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) March 4, 2018

View the latest forecast information through WAVY’s Super Doppler 10 Online and the WAVY Weather App.