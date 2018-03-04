One displaced after duplex fire in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – No one was hurt in a residential duplex fire in the Rosemont South section of Virginia Beach on Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 4900 block of Rugby Road at 2:42 p.m. for the fire.

Crews got on scene within three minutes and saw light smoke showing.

The smoke increased in density when firefighters made entry into the structure. The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

One person was displaced and has made other living arrangements.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.