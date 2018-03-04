Mariners cautioned: High winds cause ship to lose cargo near Oregon Inlet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard is warning mariners around the Oregon Inlet to use caution Sunday morning after a cargo ship lost some of its containers Saturday night.

Watchstanders at Sector North Carolina command center said the crew from the Maersk Shanghai cargo ship contacted them Saturday night saying about 70-73 cargo containers had been blown overboard.

The watchstanders were told the cargo was lost about 17 miles off Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.

High winds and heavy seas are believed to be the blame for the loss.

The Coast Guard urges all mariners to transit this area with caution.