Lake Taylor advances to state semifinals, other area scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
VHSL Class 6
Quarterfinal
Frank Cox- 53
Franklin County- 50
VHSL Class 5
Quarterfinal
Highland Spring- 63
Salem-Va. Beach- 57
VHSL Class 4
Quarterfinal
Lake Taylor- 77
Monacan- 58
VHSL Class 3
Quarterfinal
John Marshall- 77
Phoebus- 74
VISAA Division III
Championship
Christ Chapel Academy- 72
Williamsburg Christian Academy- 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
VHSL Class 6
Quarterfinal
Landstown- 49
James River-Midlothian- 31
VHSL Class 5
Quarterfinal
Princess Anne- 73
Lloyd Bird- 49
VHSL Class 4
Quarterfinal
Surry County- 56
Appomattox Regional- 16
VISAA Division II
Semifinal
Miller School- 36
Atlantic Shores Christian- 28