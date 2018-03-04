Lake Taylor advances to state semifinals, other area scores

Published:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

VHSL Class 6

Quarterfinal

Frank Cox- 53
Franklin County- 50

VHSL Class 5

Quarterfinal

Highland Spring- 63
Salem-Va. Beach- 57

VHSL Class 4

Quarterfinal

Lake Taylor- 77
Monacan- 58

VHSL Class 3

Quarterfinal

John Marshall- 77
Phoebus- 74

VISAA Division III

Championship

Christ Chapel Academy- 72
Williamsburg Christian Academy- 65

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

VHSL Class 6

Quarterfinal

Landstown- 49
James River-Midlothian- 31

VHSL Class 5

Quarterfinal

Princess Anne- 73
Lloyd Bird- 49

VHSL Class 4

Quarterfinal

Surry County- 56
Appomattox Regional- 16

 

VISAA Division II

Semifinal

Miller School- 36
Atlantic Shores Christian- 28

 

 